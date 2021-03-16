Unpaid security officers shut down Ga-Rankuwa Sassa offices

Pretoria - Unpaid security officers who vowed to shut down the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices in Ga-Rankuwa should their salaries remain stalled have fulfilled their promise. The security officers who belong to three separate security firms tasked with guarding properties in the area belonging to the North West Development Co-operation said they had resumed striking as they were still not paid. They subsequently shut down the Sassa local offices leaving hundreds of beneficiaries stuck outside, unsure of what to do. Joseph Madiba, a security officer said they were tired of getting paid late and it appeared as though the companies they belonged to did not care about their well being. Madiba said even though three companies were hiring 34 people amongst them, each of them neglected to pay their employees on time.

He said the companies who were due to pay them on Monday once more resumed their delaying tactics and excuses.

And what aggravated workers more was the fact that there were people who were getting paid but not working.

“These people have been doing this to us for 10 months, Mentalist Security, Bucks and Madiale security all give us the same administrative issues story. How is it possible that three companies can’t pay us on time even once?”

“These people are failing us, the North West Development Co-operation, the Sassa beneficiaries, and unfortunately as much as we hate to do this but we will not return to work until we are paid.”

Pensioner Leah Moadi from Mabopane said she woke up at 4am just to make it to the local offices to deliver her documents.

Moadi said she was frustrated by the delay as she was hoping for money because she could not take her medication without something to eat.

“The service was already poor here as it is but having to have the minimal service disrupted by strikes was making things worse. I keep borrowing money from neighbours and come back home empty-handed.”

Pretoria News