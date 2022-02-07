UP in top five of SA universities at number 474 in world

Betty Moleya Pretoria - University ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) has placed Vaal University of Technology at the bottom of the top 21 of South African universities and the UCT as number one in the country.

According to the 2021-22 world rankings, a total of 21 universities in South Africa made it to the 3 000 lists with UCT making it in the top 250. URAP gathered data of about 3 000 higher education institutes (HEI) in an effort to rank these organisations by their academic performance. Data for 3 000 HEIs have been processed and top 2 500 of them were scored. URAP is a non-profit organisation established at the Informatics Institute of Middle East Technical University in 2009.

UCT was ranked number 240 globally taking the first spot in the country, followed by the Witwatersrand University which was ranked 323 globally. University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) was the third ranked university in the country, standing at 358 globally, in fourth position is Stellenbosch University ranked 377 globally. The University of Pretoria (UP) made it in the top five of South African universities at number 474 in the world.

University of Johannesburg made it to the sixth spot and is ranked number 592 globally and University of South Africa made it to the top 10 in the country. Some of the universities climbed up the rankings while some of them went down the rankings. There are 26 universities in the country and five of those universities; Mangosuthu University of Technology, Sol Plaatje University, University of Mpumalanga, Central University of Technology and Walter Sisulu University did not make it to the world rankings. The university ranked first in the world is Harvard University in the US. No African universities were in the top 10.