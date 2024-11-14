UP Pre-University Academy celebrates milestone as first cohort graduates

Angela Kapato The University of Pretoria Pre-University Academy (UP-PUA), a flagship programme designed to bridge the gap between basic and higher education, is celebrating a significant milestone as its first cohort of more than 50 students completed the programme.

More than 30 learners have secured university admission, an achievement that showcases the effectiveness of the academy’s innovative approach to education. Dr Moneoang Leshota, Acting Director of UP-PUA, attributes this success to the programme’s unique interactive learning methodology. “UP-PUA’s interactive learning approach ensures deeper understanding of concepts as opposed to surface learning,” she explained. “Learners are not only taught how to do things but why they do them. This allows for better retention of information and for making connections among concepts.”

Unlike traditional academic support programmes, UP-PUA’s approach moves beyond passive learning and memorisation. It focuses on interactive methods that promote critical and individual thinking, preparing learners to qualify for tertiary studies and excel in their undergraduate journey. For many learners, the programme has been transformative. “At first, it was not great because it took me out of my comfort zone, but the lessons helped with adapting to change,” Lefalamang Morwagae (18) said. “I’m grateful to have been part of the UP-PUA programme, because it has not only improved my way of thinking and my marks, but it has also helped me to grow and prepared me for university.”

The impact extends beyond academic achievement. “UP-PUA has changed my life forever,” Tamira Naicker (18) said. “The programme created an environment with like-minded individuals that pushed me to achieve my very best; it also exposed me to many different types of people from various backgrounds. I’ve been provided with academic tools and with those to interact with new people and build strong relationships.” The programme’s comprehensive approach includes Saturday classes and holiday programmes, focusing on mathematics and science as well as on essential skills like time management and career guidance. Through this holistic approach, the programme aims to develop students into future researchers and distinguished scientists.