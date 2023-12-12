UP students set to graduate from highly selective internal auditing programme

As the University of Pretoria (UP) enters the festive season, a sense of pride and accomplishment fills the air, with 64 students poised to graduate with BCom (Hons) degrees, specialising in Internal Auditing. Rudrik du Bruyn, a senior lecturer in the Department of Auditing and Head of the Internal Auditing Education Partnership Centre for Internal Auditing Excellence, pointed out that this specialisation prepares graduates to provide consulting and assurance services, and the skills and knowledge to act as trusted professionals, adding value to organisations and their stakeholders and being champions of governance, risk and control.

“The 64 students were selected from more than 400 applications for admission to this postgraduate degree in internal auditing for the 2022 academic year – and being selected for the programme was in itself a noteworthy achievement,” Du Bruyn said. “Successfully completing this degree makes the 2022 graduates part of a select group of students from around the world that will graduate from an internationally endorsed centre of excellence. The Institute of Internal Auditors, which is based in the US, not only endorsed the degree at the highest level, but will also issue the class of 2022 with a certificate testifying that they’ve successfully completed an internationally recognised internal audit programme.”

Interestingly, these students were offered employment contracts before they had completed the degree. “The first student to be offered an employment contract from the 2023 group was approached by a prominent Dutch risk and advisory company,” Du Bruyn said. “However, all employment offers are subject to successful completion of the full-time one-year honours programme. The student accepted the offer, successfully completed the degree in 2023 and will be joining the company in Amsterdam in January 2024.

“Although the internal auditing profession in South Africa would prefer our graduates to take up employment in South Africa, we remain proud of the fact that our graduates are also in demand globally.” Additionally, internships were granted to more than 90% of UP students during 2023, allowing them to gain valuable experience during the June/July recess. A number of professional bodies also provided students with free membership and informed them of the latest trends, topics and future opportunities. Du Bruyn said the UP degree is subject to stringent requirements set by the Global Institute of Internal Auditors in respect of the curriculum, and requires involvement and oversight by the internal auditing profession.

To this end, the programme’s Advisory Board consists of prominent members of the South African internal auditing profession who are actively involved by offering internships, hosting recruitment events, presenting guest lectures and acting as panel members to assess students’ soft skills during the annual presentation workshop. “We have received almost 300 applications for the 2024 in-take and, in consultation with our Advisory Board and UP, decided to increase the number of admissions to 80 students,” Du Bruyn said. “Students selected for the programme will be enrolling for a unique, well-regarded degree that allows them the opportunity to enter the internal auditing profession and become well-rounded, work-ready individuals.”