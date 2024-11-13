UP Vice-Principal Prof Loretta Feris elected to Academy of Science of South Africa Council

The University of Pretoria (UP) is proud to announce the election of Professor Loretta Feris, Vice-Principal for Academic at UP, to the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) Council.

This appointment reflects Feris’s extensive contributions to academia and research, and marks an important milestone for the University.

ASSAf is South Africa’s science advisory body and was founded in 1996. It is dedicated to promoting the role of science in societal advancement and providing policy advice on science, technology and innovation. As a member of its Council, Feris joins a select group of leaders from diverse scientific fields whose aim is to foster research excellence and ensure that scientific knowledge informs national policies for the public good.

“I am deeply honoured to serve on ASSAf’s Council, where I hope to support initiatives that underscore the critical role of research and academic enquiry in addressing some of our country’s pressing challenges,” she said. “This appointment is not only a personal milestone, but also a testament to the calibre of research and leadership at UP. It is a privilege to represent the University on a platform that is pivotal in shaping the future of science in South Africa. I am grateful to the nominators who placed their faith in me.”