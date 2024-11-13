UP Vice-Principal Prof Loretta Feris elected to Academy of Science of South Africa Council

Nontobeko Mtshali
The University of Pretoria (UP) is proud to announce the election of Professor Loretta Feris, Vice-Principal for Academic at UP, to the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) Council.
This appointment reflects Feris’s extensive contributions to academia and research, and marks an important milestone for the University.
ASSAf is South Africa’s science advisory body and was founded in 1996. It is dedicated to promoting the role of science in societal advancement and providing policy advice on science, technology and innovation. As a member of its Council, Feris joins a select group of leaders from diverse scientific fields whose aim is to foster research excellence and ensure that scientific knowledge informs national policies for the public good.
“I am deeply honoured to serve on ASSAf’s Council, where I hope to support initiatives that underscore the critical role of research and academic enquiry in addressing some of our country’s pressing challenges,” she said. “This appointment is not only a personal milestone, but also a testament to the calibre of research and leadership at UP. It is a privilege to represent the University on a platform that is pivotal in shaping the future of science in South Africa. I am grateful to the nominators who placed their faith in me.”
“Prof Feris’s appointment is a remarkable achievement, reflecting both her dedication to academic excellence and UP’s commitment to advancing knowledge that addresses societal needs. As a UP official on the ASSAf Council, she exemplifies the leadership and vision that drive our institution. Her expertise will be invaluable in promoting the integration of scientific insights into policymaking; this aligns closely with UP’s values of impact-driven research and societal engagement.”
Drawing from a distinguished career that focused on environmental law, human rights and sustainable development, Prof Feris will bring a wealth of experience to the Council. Her work has been instrumental in shaping policies around environmental justice and resource management. At UP, she has led initiatives that promote interdisciplinary research, strengthen academic programmes and support emerging scholars.
Her election to the ASSAf Council is an extension of her commitment to academic leadership and her vision of a university that serves both national and global needs. For the new 2024–2028 term, the Council is set to enhance collaborations between academia, industry and the government, and support the translation of scientific research into actionable solutions for South Africa’s developmental challenges.
“Prof Feris’s appointment not only highlights her personal achievements, but also affirms the University of Pretoria’s standing in the academic and research landscape of South Africa,” Prof Petersen said. “Her presence on the ASSAf Council exemplifies UP’s commitment to fostering leaders who drive impactful research and contribute meaningfully to societal advancement.”