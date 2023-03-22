Upholding children’s rights is the role of non-profit social work organisation

Pretoria - Courts across the country have over the years done a lot to reshape the laws of the land in a bid to make life easier for children, but a law is just a concept, which only takes on practical meaning when it is carried out – very often by social workers. So says Henda van der Merwe, director of the CMR non-profit social work organisation in Gauteng east.

According to her, the role of social workers has broadened significantly over the years, and their task is becoming increasingly important, particularly where children (the most vulnerable members of society) are involved. Speaking to the Pretoria News, Van der Merwe said the social worker stands in the midst of society, the law, and those they are meant to help. “In today’s reality, big demands are being made of social workers. They have to know the letter of the law and ensure its correct application. They have to render a compassionate service to those they have to help, and they are even expected to initiate, run and sustain community projects,” she said.

She said one of the biggest challenges facing them was to address the steadily growing need for social services, with decreasing financial aid. Child neglect and abuse, orphaned children, family violence, substance dependence and abuse, joblessness and poverty are only a few of the daily struggles they come face to face with. “Our vision is to be able to render comprehensive social services in all the communities in which we operate. We want to empower people socially, emotionally and economically.”

Van der Merwe said their main focus was on child protection, with the understanding that a child is, and should ideally always be, a member of a family unit. “Therefore, the family is always part of taking care of a child. “Our country’s laws state that the biological parents are responsible for a child. Where there are no parents or the parents are unable to take this responsibility, members of the immediate family are asked to step up. In our time, many grandmothers or other family members are fulfilling this role. “Protecting children from harm while keeping families together is our first focus,” Van der Merwe said.

She said social workers also render many other services, assisting with practical help where necessary. “Early intervention is high on our priority list. The quicker we can step into a situation, the better the long-term results will be, particularly in cases like child abuse. We want to prevent rather than correct,” she said. She is especially concerned about family violence. “This, together with child abuse and neglect, are among our key interventions,” she said.

As an NPO, CMR Gauteng East is not the law. Its task is to make sure that the directives as set out by the court are adhered to, Van der Merwe said. The organisation also on occasion joins hands with other agencies like the Department of Social Development and the police to achieve their goals. “Society is an intricate network of people who interact in a structure that is underpinned by local laws, set in a particular cultural context. In our democratic society, we work with a rich cultural diversity, and while it is indeed challenging, it makes our work all the more rewarding,” she said.