UP’s climb in QS World University Rankings receives the nod

The University of Pretoria (UP) has been recognised with the Most Improved – Sub-Saharan Africa Award at the QS EduData Summit 2024, held on June 4, 2024 in Washington for its remarkable achievements in the QS World University Rankings. This award is conferred to institutions that have demonstrated the most significant improvement in their ranking over a five-year period, underscoring UP's commitment to academic excellence and continuous progress.

According to the QS rankings, UP ranks globally at position 353 out of the 1500 universities that qualified for the ranking. Out of the nine metrics, the University ranked within the top 200 universities globally in four metrics: Employer Reputation at position 185, Sustainability at 156, Employment Outcomes at position 122 and International Research Networks at a remarkable position 24 globally. “The University of Pretoria’s remarkable achievement as the ‘Most Improved institution in Sub-Saharan Africa’ is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our dedication to positioning ourselves as a leading, research-intensive university on the continent and globally,” said Professor Themba Mosia, UP’s Interim Vice-Chancellor and Principal. “This recognition not only celebrates our significant progress over the past five years but also underscores our role as a catalyst for positive change and knowledge creation, both locally and beyond our borders.”

Since 2013, UP has consistently been ranked within the 501-650 range in the QS World University Rankings. However, in the last two editions of the rankings, the university has made significant progress, achieving the 353rd position worldwide in the 2025 edition. According to Mosia, the exceptional rankings across various indicators, including International Research Network, Employment Outcomes, Sustainability and Employer Reputation, reflect the University’s holistic approach to education and research.

“We strive to equip our graduates with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in their respective fields while simultaneously contributing to the sustainable development of our nation, Africa, and the world at large. This accomplishment is a collective effort, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed academic staff, dedicated professional staff, and brilliant students, whose relentless pursuit of knowledge and innovation has propelled us to these heights.” “As we celebrate this milestone, we remain steadfast in our vision of being a globally engaged institution, fostering collaborations and partnerships that transcend boundaries and address the most pressing challenges of our time,” Mosia said.

UP’s remarkable performance in the International Research Network category reflects the University’s strong emphasis on fostering international research collaborations. This is aligned with our mission to be a globally engaged institution that drives knowledge creation and innovation. Our performance in Employment Outcomes shows the University’s dedication to equipping students with industry-relevant skills and knowledge, preparing them for successful careers and contributing to South Africa’s economic development. The University’s commitment to promoting environmental stewardship and sustainable practices was again demonstrated in the high ranking in Sustainability. Our rank in Employer Reputation highlights UP’s strong reputation among employers, reflecting the value they place on the University’s graduates and their ability to make meaningful contributions to their respective industries and the economy.