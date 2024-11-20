UP’s Life Changers Fund gets R100,000 donation

In a reaffirmation ofcommitment to South Africa’s healthcare sector, Standard Bank has donated R100,000 to the University of Pretoria’s (UP) Life Changers Fund, an initiative aimed at supporting health sciences students facing financial challenges. The donation, will assist aspiring healthcare professionals to cover essential costs such as tuition, accommodation, and transport, ensuring that financial constraints don’t impede their progress.

The Life Changers Fund was created in response to the economic strain brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, which left many students struggling to afford basic expenses. By stepping up to support the next generation of healthcare workers, Standard Bank aims to empower students and contribute to a stronger, more resilient healthcare workforce for South Africa. Professor Tiaan de Jager, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at UP, highlighted the importance of the donation: “This generous contribution from Standard Bank enables us to keep our students focused on their academic and clinical training without the distractions of financial hardship. Standard Bank’s support is a significant step in nurturing healthcare professionals who will go on to make a real difference in our communities.” Amritha Bhullan, Relationship Manager at Standard Bank South Africa, underscored the bank’s commitment to sustainable development through education. “Investing in education is an investment in South Africa’s future. The Life Changers Fund provides essential support to healthcare students who will soon be on the frontlines of patient care across the country. We are honoured to back an initiative that has a direct impact on students’ lives, helping them to reach their potential.”

Standard Bank’s involvement aligns with its broader strategy to champion educational initiatives and reduce financial barriers through innovative funding models, such as the Feenix crowdfunding platform and other social investment programmes. “We believe that empowering students through education has a transformative effect on communities. Our commitment goes beyond financial assistance; it’s about ensuring these students have the tools and resources to succeed,” Amritha added. With a target of R2.2 million, the UP Life Changers Fund continues to seek support from corporations, alumni, and the public to reach its fundraising goal. Every rand raised helps another student overcome financial challenges and supports the future of healthcare in South Africa. De Jager emphasised the long-term impact of the initiative: “Each student supported by the Life Changers Fund is one step closer to becoming a skilled healthcare professional who can serve our communities. With backing from partners like Standard Bank, we’re fostering a healthcare workforce that’s well-prepared to meet the needs of our nation.”