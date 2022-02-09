Used for years by ANC for events Saint George Hotel closes after 30 years

Pretoria - Saint George Hotel and Conference Centre, used for years by the ANC to host its political functions, has closed shop after more than 30 years of doing business. Hotel management broke the sad news yesterday, citing constant power outages and the negative impact of Covid-19 on the business.

“It is with some sadness that I must inform you that effective February 7 2022, the hotel and conference centre will cease its operations,” the management said. Located in Irene, outside Pretoria, the facility has been doing business for more than 30 years, and has, in recent years, been known to be one of the venues of choice for ANC events. Last October, the hotel was in the news after some ANC military veterans held Cabinet ministers hostage during a late-night meeting.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were victims of the hostage drama following a disagreement with the veterans. The trio were eventually rescued by police after being prevented from leaving a meeting. The hotel management said: “We have been trading for over 30 years, and during this time we have built incredible relationships with customers and service providers.

“Recent challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, Eskom’s load shedding, and several service delivery failures have put our business under severe pressure, so much so that we have had to consider all alternatives in order to remain viable.” According to the management, they were “recently approached to consider entering into an agreement to allow a significant change of the use of hotel and conference centre”. However, they said they had “taken the difficult decision that it is time for us to step back and allow the property to be properly utilised and to its full potential”.

They further assured clients that they were making arrangements to assist with current bookings to be transferred to “suitable venues or to repay all deposits immediately”. “We cannot express enough our gratitude for your contribution to being part of the Saint George’s family, and for your loyal custom. “We are hopeful and excited that the famous Saint George’s legacy will live on through the plans that the new operation will bring, and again we thank you for being part of our journey,” the hotel management stated in its parting shot.