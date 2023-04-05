Valid permit required for waste disposal transporters using vehicles with 1 000kg capacity

Pretoria - Waste transporters using vehicles with 1 ton or 1 000kg capacity have been warned that froom April 10 they won’t be allowed to dispose of waste at the City of Tshwane’s landfill sites without a valid permit. Municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the City’s waste management by-law required all transporters of waste operating within the city’s jurisdiction to apply for a waste transportation permit.

The permit was renewable annually in line with approved tariffs. Mashigo said the City would implement “no-permit–no-entry” at its waste disposal facilities to ensure that waste was managed in a sustainable manner. “This will, in turn, enable efficient management and operations of the City’s waste disposal sites and ensure proper control and management of the incoming volume of waste,” he said.

Only vehicles with 1 ton or 1 000 kg capacity were required to apply for a waste transportation permit, he stressed. “Private residents generating garden waste material that is less than 1 ton once a week, are not required to apply for the permit and can access these facilities free of charge. “Those who have not yet applied for the permits, application forms are available at the City’s garden refuse sites, transfer stations and landfill sites or on the website www.tshwane.gov.za. and can be sent via email to [email protected],” he said.