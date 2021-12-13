Varying support for mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, passports

Pretoria - Research has uncovered support from South African adults, for mandatory Covid-19 vaccination in the workplace and public areas. In a survey conducted by the Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg in collaboration with the Developmental, Ethical and Capable State research division of the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), 54% of adults said they supported employers making Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory, and 51% supported providing proof of vaccination to enter public places.

Among the fully vaccinated, support for compulsory workplace vaccination and vaccine passports stood at 75% and 78%, respectively. But among the unvaccinated and people who do not want to be vaccinated, support fell to under 10% for both measures. Differences in levels of support for compulsory workplace vaccination and vaccine passports were also seen by race and education levels. Support for compulsory workplace vaccination was highest among Indian adults (65%) followed by Black African adults (56%), coloured adults (49%) and lowest among white adults (32%).

Similarly, support for vaccine passports is lower among white adults at 32% compared with 54% for Black African adults; 51% of Indian adults, and 46% among coloured adults. Higher levels of education appeared to be associated with greater opposition to compulsory workplace vaccination and vaccine passports, with 61% of those with less than matric supporting compulsory workplace vaccination compared to 39% of those with post-matric education. Adults aged 18-24 supported compulsory workplaces vaccination (57%) compared with 52% for those aged 55 and above.