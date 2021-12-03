Vax and Win offers cash prizes in bid to get more people vaccinated for Covid-19

Betty Moleya Pretoria - The Department of Health has introduced the Vax and Win initiative in a bid to get more people vaccinated for Covid-19.

The initiative is driven by the DG Murray Trust, with the endorsement of the department. Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the goal was to encourage everyone aged 12 and over to get vaccinated before the end of the year. “The winners will be chosen through several lucky draws during December and January.

“It is open to everyone who has vaccinated or gets vaccinated by December 31,” said Mohale. Entry is automatic and requires no action, payment or delivery by those getting the vaccine.

They must at least have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination; the details are captured on to the Electronic Vaccination Data System in time for each draw. “The last draft will be on the January 25 to ensure that the records of everyone who vaccinates by the end December can have a chance to win,” he said. A total of R2 million will be given away by January 31, and cash prizes range from R1 000, R10 000 to R100 000, with 200 weekly prize winners.

Winners will be contacted on the cellphone number which they gave when they were vaccinated. “The introduction coincided with the Omicron announcement, which caused a spike in vaccinations, so we do not yet know how effective it will be,” said Mohale.

The department has another initiative in which it offers Vooma vouchers of R200 to people aged 50 and over. Mohale said the Vooma vouchers seemed to be having an effect, with the proportion of first-dose adult vaccinations among the 50 and older cohort increasing from 8% to 12% in the past week. South Africa is entering the fourth wave of infections, with seven provinces in the country having experienced spikes in Covid-19 cases.