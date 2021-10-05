Veteran journalist Val Boje lived and breathed Pretoria News - family

Pretoria - Former Pretoria News editor, veteran journalist and National Press Club chairperson Val Boje took her last breath yesterday morning after undergoing surgery at Zuid Afrikaans Hospital in Pretoria. Boje, who was married to Roy Devenish for 39 years, would have turned 63 on the 9 November. She had gone to hospital for a minor heart operation a few days ago.

According to one of her last social media statuses, she was upbeat and positive about her health and the care she was receiving. Her family said the legendary scribe lived and breathed the Pretoria News. She worked her entire career at the Pretoria daily owned by Independent Media. “This is something unheard of in modern times. That’s an indication of the sort of dedication and loyalty that was so much a part of her core being,” the family said.

“She was a woman of incredible moral integrity who always fought fiercely for what she believed was right. She was intensely capable and excelled in every position she occupied.” The family described her as someone who could achieve anything she put her mind to. “This was evident in the successes she achieved in her career, starting as a junior reporter and working over the years as a reporter, sub-editor, editor and for the last year as an adviser. She had planned to retire at the end of this year.

“As her family we are immensely proud of the woman she was, and will miss her dearly. Her passing was sudden and unexpected, and we are very grateful for the outpouring of support from friends and from the media fraternity.” Independent Media executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé said: “Val will be remembered for many many things, but most importantly for her commitment to Independent Media and her colleagues, which can be summed up in a phrase she often used: we are stronger together.” He said Boje was a South African media stalwart who would be remembered for her total dedication and commitment to her craft. “My warmest thoughts go to her family and colleagues during this very sad time.”

Val was the longest-serving editor in the Independent Media group before her appointment as senior editorial adviser in January this year. When her new appointment was announced, Dr Survé said: “Val and her news team have built a strong focus on the affairs of the capital city, including its governance, academic, research and diplomatic sectors. “She has also led from the front in a sea change of technological advancements, including new systems and the switch to digital news consumption, and has embraced transformation within the media group and broader society. “She was a visionary and it is in this spirit that she has recognised the time was right for new leadership at the Pretoria News.”

Piet Mahasha Rampedi, the editor of Pretoria News, said Boje’s passing had left the entire newsroom shocked, sad and devastated. “We are all saddened and devastated by Val’s tragic death. Once again death has robbed us of a good soul, colleague and veteran editor who has left an indelible mark in the journalism fraternity. “Val and others before her laid a solid foundation and took the Pretoria News to greater heights. She literally trained and mentored almost every one in our newsroom, and held me by the hand when I succeeded her. It’s such a huge loss, even for me personally,” Rampedi said. The National Press Club executive and its members said they had learnt with shock of the death of Boje. She was elected chairperson of the club about two years ago.

At the time of her death, she was part of the team organising the annual Percy Qoboza Memorial Lecture to be held on October 19, Black Wednesday. National Press Club general manager Jos Charle said Boje brought her experience and wide network of contacts to enhance the activities of the organisation. “Having been colleagues for more than 25 years, I came to know Val as a passionate, professional person who threw her whole being into whatever she was assigned to do.

“This is indeed a profound loss. We would like to offer condolences to her husband, Roy Devenish, son John, daughter-in-law Carli, daughter Christine, both of whom are overseas, her doting parents, her grandchildren and to the members of the National Press Club.” The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) also joined the media and communications sector in mourning the passing of Boje. Phumla Williams, director-general at GCIS, expressed her condolences to her family, friends, colleagues in the media and communication sector as well as the National Press Club members. “We worked closely with Val in both her previous role as the editor of the Pretoria News as well as the chairperson of the National Press Club. She understood that at times the media and government needed to collaborate in order to better serve the people of South Africa and she was always ready to do that. May her departed soul rest in peace," Williams said. The South African National Parks said it was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Boje.

General manager for media, public relations and stakeholder relations Rey Thakhuli said: “Our condolences are with her family, friends and the National Press Club at this time. Thakhuli said Boje’s love for telling conservation stories was evident in the many published articles in which the national parks featured.

“She emphasised the importance of tourism and tourism development in South Africa through her words. She was regular guest at several SANParks media excursions and loved visiting the national parks around the country. “The world and South Africa is a poorer place due to her loss,” Thakhuli said. Funeral details will be announced in due course, according to the family.