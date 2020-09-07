Victim’s sister says police officer brother fought for justice ... but where is his?

RAPULA MOATSHE TEARS flowing down her cheek, the sister of police officer Nhlahla Langa, 30, who had 22 bullets pumped into his body, believes the SAPS have not doing enough to get the killers of her brother behind bars. Langa, from Protea Glen, was one of the 40 police officers honoured on Sunday September 6 at the annual SAPS National Commemoration Day at the Union Buildings.

The officers and reservists had been killed in the line of duty between April 1 last year and March 31 this year.

Langa’s sister, Londiwe Langa, said her dead brother, who served nine years in the police service, was shot in broad daylight with 22 bullets.

Speaking to the Pretoria News, she said all she wanted was justice to be done for her late brother. “No one has been arrested. The investigating officer told me that the vehicle disk was corrupt; after that he phoned to tell me that my brother’s case was on hold because the main suspect was killed.”

She had also been told that there was a woman driving a vehicle and that two people were involved in the shooting of her brother.

“I had to go and identify him at the scene. He had many bullet wounds in his body. Now they are not communicating; they are not saying anything. Doesn’t he deserve justice? He fought for justice, but where is it?” she asked.

During the sombre occasion in the grounds of the Union Buildings and attended by the Minister of Police and the Deputy President, the SA national flag flew at half-mast while the national anthem was played.

The names of the victims were read out one by one, and their families were afforded a chance to lay wreaths in front of the national memorial wall.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said those who had lost their lives in service were the calibre of officers who served and protected the country with diligence and utmost determination.

“The deaths of these 40 members should not be in vain; their loss should remind us all of the importance of community policing and the need for all of us to be involved in the fight against crime,” he said.

In line with the Disaster Management Act, only a limited number of people were allowed to attend with the ceremony broadcast on a number of virtual platforms.

Only three families of the departed police officers in Gauteng were part of the proceeding - representing others who could not attend.

Cele also said there were police officers who had succumbed to Covid-19 while on duty. “This year takes place amid a global pandemic that has affected the SAPS in more ways than one.

“Covid-19 has robbed us of capable men and women, who succumbed to the virus while on the front line,” he said.

Deputy President David Mabuza expressed gratitude to the officers who had passed on for their selfless patriotism in serving in the police.

“The safety of our police men and women remains one of the top priorities of the sixth administration. Community support and protection of police men and women can never be emphasised enough. As a government we will continue to extend our support to members of the police service."