Victory for Norma Mngoma as judge orders arrest was unlawful

Pretoria - Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of Malusi Gigaba, scored a victory in fighting her arrest last year on crimen injuria and malicious damage to property charges.

Judge Cassin Sardiwalla ordered that the decision by the Hawks to apply for her warrant of arrest and the execution of the arrest was unlawful.

He further ordered that the confiscation of her electronic gadgets was unlawful and the Hawks are ordered to return all the information which they unlawfully removed and downloaded from her electronic equipment.

The Hawks must also foot the bill for her urgent application to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, which resulted in this order.

She is due to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday in her criminal trial. It is not clear at this stage how this order will impact on her criminal trial.