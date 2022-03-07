Village model Ronewa Mafundzwa eyes Miss Teen Universe SA crown

Pretoria - A 19-year-old model from Mutale village, outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, is eyeing her chances to become the next Miss Teen Universe South Africa. Determination and passion have landed Ronewa Mafundzwa a spot in the competition to be held in Durban.

Following the May auditions, Mafundzwa will now strut her stuff on the catwalk when she competes as one of the 64 finalists vying for the crown after beating about 100 other beauties in the semi-finals. “I believe that when one plans one should stay consistent and it should eventually work out even when you are from a small village,” the mathematical and computer sciences final-year student at the University of Limpopo told Pretoria News Weekend. “I was born and bred in Mutale and am proud to be living with my parents and my siblings there,” Mafundzwa said.

She said she first enrolled in beauty pageants at the age of 5, with her aunt supporting her. “The first person to enrol me into pageantry was my aunt when I was 5 years old. It was a kiddies’ pageant and from there the sky was the limit because my passion grew stronger,” Mafundzwa said. She said the Miss Teen Universe SA pageant was an empowering platform for teenagers.

“It’s a platform full of challenges, but it helps you grow. I merely entered for the voice that the platform gives and the inspiration that I can give to my fellow peers. I believe in capabilities and abilities despite age, size and colour.” The young beauty queen said she was confident of clinching the crown. “Besides winning, I am expecting more growth than I’ve already acquired. Acknowledging that it’s challenging, but am ready to challenge them too.

“The woman I am becoming each and every day of my life, I see growth and developed potential. I believe that’s what inspires me to carry on and keep pushing.” Musician and songwriter Pushie Da Tall, who discovered and mentored Mafundzwa at the age of 5, said she had her full support. “I discovered Ronewa (Mafundzwa) through a beauty pageant I hosted back in 2007.

“She was only 5 years old. She showed determination and was very passionate about it until now. “Unfortunately, I won’t be going to the finale due to the restrictions as a result of Covid-19. “However, I will be with her in my prayers and will watch the finale online.”