Villagers in Limpopo stranded after recent rains want bridge built

Pretoria - Residents of Polaseng village in Greater Letaba, Limpopo, have appealed to the national government to build them a bridge after heavy rains in recent weeks flooded the road they use. The rains also caused havoc across the country leaving scores dead and many displaced.

While many Polaseng residents have to cross the overflowing river every day, Sarah Malatjie, 48, has not gone to do her agricultural work for two weeks because she is wheelchair-bound and can’t cross the water. “If I can’t go to work, how will my 8-year-old be able to cross the river? My employer has not been able to pay my salary for two weeks now because I have not been going to work …” she said. She said most schools were on the other side of the river.

Malatjie was speaking to Pretoria News after the DA carried out an oversight visit in the area. The DA’s Matome Serumula claimed the party had written to Greater Letaba Municipality mayor Dagma Mamanyoha to build a pedestrian bridge across the Molototsi River, in ward 30. “During an oversight inspection, the DA witnessed learners and residents risking their lives crossing this river. After heavy rains, the river has turbulent, fast-flowing water and learners either place their lives at great risk while trying to cross it or simply miss school. Community members also cannot go to work and cannot afford to use an alternative route.”