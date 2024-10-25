Viral video exposes maggot-infested meat at Soshanguve butchery

A shocking viral video posted on TikTok showing pork chops with maggots inside a meat tray at Kwik Save Fresh & Frozen in Soshanguve has landed the business outlet in trouble with the City of Tshwane’s Health Department. This comes after a swift reaction from newly-appointed Health MMC Tshegofatso Mashabela, who visited the establishment following calls for authorities to act against it for putting the lives of shoppers at risk by keeping spoiled meat for sale.

The 21-second clip, which has racked up over 1.6 million views, shows the hands of someone believed to be one of the employees covering maggots with two pork chops. The video has since elicited angry reactions from people who denounced the practice by owners of the business. Many people suggested that law enforcement arrest managers and slap them with heavy fines.

Reacting to the action by the employee, one social media user said: “Bad service needs to end (by) reporting all cases no matter how big or small.” The sentiment was shared by a user who said: “Close all the shops that are not compliant with the law whether the owner is local or foreigner and open it only after a full inspection and heavy fine.” Others chastised authorities for being lenient on local business owners implicated in contravening health safety standards, citing that foreigners were easy picks “blamed when people get sick”.

While others slammed the worker’s conduct, someone pointed out that it was usual for maggots to naturally crawl out of pork. However, someone asked: “People who keep saying it's pork - so, is it OK for customers to see those maggots there? Why not clean the tray?” During her visit to the business this week, Mashabela announced on X that she conducted an inspection at Kwik Save in response to a viral video showing the sale of spoiled meat.