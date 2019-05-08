First-time voter, Thobile Nkwanyana, 22, and her friend Leah Segwaba could not wait to cast their votes. Picture: Rudzani Matshili/Pretoria News

Pretoria - Mother Nature favoured early voters in the capital city as they did not have to brave scorching heat while in the queues.



The voting process went smoothly at Jubilee Square in Sunnyside, where vibrant residents queued to cast their votes. Scores of people from the city stood in a “snake-like” queue to make their mark around 8am, braving the chilly weather. Different political party comrades also camped at the polling station clad in their party regalia. There was no police presence.





Voters were in high spirits and expressed excitement to be part of more than 22 million South Africans to take part in the polls.





The Pretoria News caught up with first-time voter, Thobile Nkwanyana, 22, and her friend Leah Segwaba who could not wait to cast their votes.





“I got through varsity using government funding, so voting here is just me making more children get the opportunity I got to be funded by government."





Segwaba said companies made job entry requirements tight for graduates.





“I’d like to see a more equalised proportioned between graduates and job availability because there are many people that graduate and sit because there’s not enough jobs. And the unions are making job entry requirements for us, like they want three years experience which we don’t have,” she said.





Nkwanyana shared the same sentiments, saying her vote would give her a voice and hoped things would take a different turn.





“Voting for the first time feels great and I’m doing it because I want things to change and I want South Africa to be a better country,” she said.





