Voting and Covid-19 jabs at Limpopo polling stations

Pretoria - The Limpopo Health Department yesterday set up pop-up vaccination sites at certain voting stations in response to the “Let’s vote and vaccinate” campaign.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba cast her vote at Mokopane Primary School and then led the team of vaccinators to a pop-up vaccination station nearby at Piet Potgieter Höerskool. Various voting stations across the province featured pop-up vaccination stations for those eligible to get the jab. Ramathuba said: “Voting and vaccination is our national duty.

It’s important citizens exercise both rights. We deployed vaccination teams at various voting stations across the province to encourage our people to vaccinate. “All those who have not yet vaccinated can use this opportunity and vaccinate as it is the right thing to do.” At Mponenegele Primary School in Seshego, near Polokwane, one voting station, spokesperson for the voting site Tracey Matshinyatsimbi said the vaccination station had started slowly, but they were making headway.

“We are targeting to vaccinate more than 100 people by the end of the day. It’s for those not able to go to the towns to vaccinate; we’ve come to them.” “We have brought a whole team of nurses and marshals who are helping people with registering to vaccinate.” By the afternoon, various voting stations across the province had vaccinated more than 400 people yesterday.