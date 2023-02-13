Vusi Ma R5: ‘Guys, who the hell did we just bury?’

Pretoria - Guys, who the hell did we just bury? This was one of the remarks after the visuals of naked women dancing at the funeral of Vusi Ma R5, known as the king of Bacardi music, went viral this week. All week, opinions have been divided between naysayers and those who thought it was a fitting farewell.

Born Itumeleng Mosoeu, he died at the age of 35 after being shot in Soshanguve on January 30. His death was marked by the biggest celebrity funeral seen in the country on Sunday last week. Crowds filled the streets of Mabopane as his remains were taken to Odi Cemetery. Scantily-dressed dancers were one of the many acts during the funeral service of musician Vusi Ma R5. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/Supplied Even those who did not know about Vusi Ma R5 were mesmerised by the thousands of people who came to bid farewell to the husband and father. The question on most people’s lips in the days that followed was, “Guys, who the hell did we just bury?”

From Monday morning, images of people going wild in remembrance of the Tse Nnyane and Thaba (Ke Chanchitse) hitmaker started to go viral. Apart from car spinning and “after-tears” celebrations, people were dancing naked on the streets. The pictures, posted by award-winning former Pretoria News photographer Bongani Shilubane, showed fans placing flowers on the M17 where he was killed. Among them were naked women dancing to a crowd that included children.

At his funeral, women were twerking at the cemetery while the crowd waited for his body to arrive. In the streets, cars boots were open and Bacardi music music blared as people drank and danced. Some women danced inside cars, with their private parts in public view. At the funeral service outside his home in Boekenhout, Mabopane, MC and stand-up comedian Schoolboy Ntuli had to warn the crowd to “behave”.

The people said Vusi Ma R5 was a man of the people who did not leave the area of his birth when he became famous. Instead, he helped indigent families with groceries every month. He also paid for those who could not afford to bury their loved ones. Jerry Mathe, a Vusi Ma R5 fan, said it was common these days for a person to be buried in a fashion that represented the lifestyle in which they lived. They said Vusi Ma R5 was always making people happy and women would dance provocatively around him. “There are actually videos online where you can see girls not hiding their private parts dancing next to Vusi Ma R5. He was an entertainer. He loved making people have a good time, He was not uptight. I do not understand why people are shocked; when a soldier is buried they can fire bullets into the sky. Even criminals have rounds fired sometimes,” said Mathe.

Tumi Mguni said: “Pretoria is a country on its own, guys. These people do not care; they live their best life. I have never seen anything like that, but I love how free-spirited they are. ” Katlego Dube said people were happy and intoxicated, so he was not surprised they did not hold back celebrating the life of “the legend”. He said Vusi Ma R5 would probably have been proud because he was laid to rest by a large happy crowd that was dancing and playing his music. However, Itumeleng Shakwe said: “I live in Soshanguve, and we do not do that as women from Pretoria. This is not normal and it is not a representation of our behaviour. Those women are probably strippers and adult entertainment dancers, that is why they had no shame.

Nkululeko Phosa said the people who were dancing naked had no self-respect, integrity or pride. He said the next day when they were called names, they would turn around and say people did not respect them. Phakama Manyele asked: “What is this madness you are doing here in the urban areas? Is this normal in Gauteng?” Bheki Mahlase said: “These people are not really stressed about what is happening in the country. They are just living their own lives. To be naked like this, they do not even care, I do not know about their parents and children. What are they going to say?”