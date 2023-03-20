Vusi Ma R5 tombstone believed to have been ‘burnt by accident’

Pretoria - The tombstone of the king of Bacardi, Vusi Ma R5, is believed to have been burnt by accident by someone who was there to pay their respect to the slain artist. This is according to a source who was close to the renowned music star, who was shot and killed assassination-style in Soshanguve in the early hours of Monday, January 30.

What followed for the 35-year-old Vusi Mosoeu was a memorial service, wreath-laying convoy and funeral, which stunned the country, with his fans saying everything proved that he was one of the country’s most loved musicians. Fans showed up in their hundreds to celebrate his legacy, in what was dubbed the biggest funeral of a celebrity, by the people of Pretoria, to ever have been witnessed. However, recent images of his tombstone looking like it was burnt shocked the country and upset many of his fans.

Rumours and suspicion that his grave may have been burnt began circulating. Some people alleged it could have been (due to) some ritual or witchcraft. The source, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said actually, there was new information surfacing that the fire may have been caused by an accident after a member of Team R5 innocently lit a candle there, which saw the dry flowers catching fire.

The source said Ma R5 had a large amount of flowers at the burial,; many of them were held together with the stones that could be seen on the images circulating on social media. “This explains why it could have easily given some people suspicions that something dodgy was happening there.” The source said because Ma R5 was murdered, it was easy for people to suspect someone did something strange, but it was unlikely to be the case.