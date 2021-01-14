Waltloo licensing centre among services hit by coronavirus in Tshwane

Will be disinfected to combat the risk of further infection Pretoria - Covid-19 is increasingly causing disruption in the city, forcing public facilities to close down much to the frustration of residents. Now considered the epicentre of the second wave of infections, city service facilities have to close for deep cleaning whenever Covid-positive cases might cause a risk. The busy Waltloo licensing centre closed on Tuesday, affecting motor vehicle registration and licensing operations while at some other licensing centres, some new applications are not available from time to time in order to help staff cope. According to City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo during the closure and suspension of operations period, the affected licensing centre would be disinfected to combat the risk of further infection.

“However, scheduled driving licence tests will not be affected by the suspension of operations,” he said.

“The licensing centre will reopen for operations as soon as the disinfection process has been completed,” he said referring residents to other Tshwane centres, Centurion, Akasia and Bronkhorstspruit.

Mashigo said staff working at Waltloo were at home and taking precautionary measures to observe occupational health requirements.

The Department of Transport has extended all learner’s licence, driving licence cards, temporary driving licence cards and professional driving permits which expired between March 26 and December 31, 2020, to August 31.

The Pretoria West Parks Depot suspended its operations on Tuesday following a reported positive Covid-19 case. The depot was to be disinfected before reopening.

Here too staff have been told to stay at home.

Pretoria News