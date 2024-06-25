Wannenburg makes comeback into Tshwane mayoral committee

Former MMC of Agriculture and Environmental Management Dana Wannenburg has made a comeback into the mayoral executive committee as political head of Corporate and Shared Services, previously led by Kingsley Wakelin, who is now an MP. Wannenburg served under former mayor Steven Mokgalapa and was retained in the same position by Randall Williams after he assumed the mayoral position in November 2020.

Williams recently resigned as a DA councillor, but he remained tight-lipped about his future as a politician. Mayor Cilliers Brink reintroduced Wannenburg to the committee after the departure of Wakelin to Parliament following the general elections. He thanked Wakelin for his immense contribution and dedication to the City of Tshwane as a DA councillor and as an MMC.

“I have no doubt that he will add value to Parliament. After consultation with the different members of the City of Tshwane multiparty coalition, I have decided to appoint Alderman Dana Wannenburg as the new MMC for Corporate and Shared Services. He will also serve as the MMC for Region 4,” he said. Wannenburg, who has been in charge of the Section 79 election committee, is one of the longest-serving councillors, having been first elected in 2000 at the establishment of the municipality. Brink said: “He has experience in private business and, most importantly, he previously served as MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management from 2019 to 2021.”

He said the sheer size and complexity of the Corporate and Shared Services portfolio, with a R3,5 billion budget for the upcoming 2024/25 financial year, requires proven experience and dedication. “I have full confidence that Ald Wannenburg will apply his knowledge and experience to succeed in this portfolio,” he said. He also announced the appointment of MMC for Human Settlements Ofentse Madzebatela as leader of government business.