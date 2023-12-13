Warning of severe thunderstorms in Tshwane

Some parts of the City of Tshwane could be battered by heavy rains and flooding as a result of threats of severe thunderstorms predicted by the SA Weather Service. This was a warning issued by the City of Tshwane’s emergency services department, which said it was monitoring the development of possible severe thunderstorms.

The warning followed a level 2 yellow warning for severe thunderstorms issued by the “weatherman“ on Monday. Emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the impact of severe thunderstorms may include localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, informal settlements and susceptible roads. Other threats posed by the inclement weather could be minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions.

Mabaso said other possible risks included localised service disruptions due to power failures and localised damage due to large amounts of small hail. Residents in some of the known hot spots for flooding around Tshwane have been warned to take precautions. The flood-prone areas include region 1’s Block KK informal settlement, parts of Refentse, Suurman, Sekampaneng and Majaneng.

Other hot spots were low-water bridges located at Es’kia Mphahlele Drive and Van der Hoff Road (Apies River), Rebecca Street, N4, Schutte Street, N4 Train Bridge, Schutte Street, Dr WF Nkomo Street, Roger Dyason Road and Industrial Train Bridge. In Centurion, Rabie Street, End Street, Lyttelton Road, SuperSport Park Bridge and Centurion Lake Hotel Bridge were among areas likely to be flooded. A warning was also issued to people at the flood-prone R513 Road in Cullinan, Onverwacht settlement and Refiloe Extensions 5, 9 and 10.

Informal settlements in Lethabong, Mooiplaats, Pienaarspoort and Kameelsdrift could be at risk of severe thunderstorms and flooding. Other places to avoid in the event of the storms were Rubenstein, Moreleta Dam, Rossouw Street, The Willows, Old Bronkhorstspruit Road, Watermeyer Road, Silver Lakes Road, Banana Bridge and Stoffel Park in Mamelodi. Mabaso called on residents to stay indoors and away from metal objects as part of the safety measures.