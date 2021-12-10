Warning to behave as Tshwane cops crack festive season whip

Pretoria - Law enforcement authorities have already started cracking the whip on festive season criminal activities in busy places like malls and shopping centres and the taxi industry. While the SAPS having commenced operations to combat crimes such as illegal dealing in alcohol, robberies, assault, driving under the influence of alcohol and gender-based violence, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has been concentrating on the taxi industry.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said in the joint operation, dubbed Operation Tango, the National Traffic Police, Tshwane Metro Police and the RTMC’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit discontinued 19 vehicles and impounded eight others in Mabopane this week. A total of 58 fines were issued for various traffic infringements during the operation which kicked off on December 1. "So far, 107 roadblocks have been held throughout the country, resulting in 43 807 traffic fines issued, 447 vehicles discontinued, 493 vehicles impounded and 560 arrests for various offences.

"Motorists are warned that traffic law enforcement will be intensified during the peak travel period which is expected to start next week. All road users are called upon to take responsibility and assist in the effort to reduce road crashes, injuries and fatalities on the roads." He said this could be achieved by driving within acceptable speed limits, avoiding the use of alcohol, avoiding the use of cellphones while driving or walking, consistently using safety belts, and crossing the roads where it was safe to do so. On the other hand, other stakeholders revealed that there had recently been a wave of armed robberies in shopping malls across South Africa.

According to Dr Johan Burger, of the Institute for Security Studies, the most recent quarterly reports from 2020/21 show that business robbery increased in each quarter, a continuation of an eight-year trend where aggravated robbery in general increased nationally by 43% between 2011/12 and 2019/2020. Business robbery alone increased by 30%. Initially, lockdown saw a small decrease, but the recent easing of restrictions saw aggravated robbery trends heading in exactly the upward direction they were pre-lockdown. “Festive shopping and time with loved ones at your favourite mall may seem like a fun day out, but mall robbers are always ready to do some shopping of their own”, according to Anneli Retief, head of Dialdirect Insurance.

“There are, however, a number of things that shoppers, store owners and centre management can do to safeguard themselves. Being informed, thoroughly prepared, vigilant and ready to take action are key. “Malls have been urged to safeguard themselves by investing in a quality private security company with a proven track record, highly trained staff, fast reaction time and equipment that is up to the task. “They must accept that criminals know where CCTV cameras are and must place them where they are protected from damage or theft.”

In addition, they were urged to establish good relationships with the police, regularly interact with them on crime trends and security measures, get the names and details of specific police officials to ensure swift reaction time. Burger said although criminals would do their best to be inconspicuous when scouting, suspicious behaviour like loitering in a particular area, pretending to wait for someone, just hanging around and taking pictures in the vicinity of places such as jewellery shops, cellphone shops and IT businesses were red flags. This included cars seen regularly in the same areas, he added.