Waste not, want not, as Chefs with Compassion cook to help the hungry

Val Boje THE concept is simple, the numbers staggering: since April 7, Chefs with Compassion, working with its partners, has served more than 1 million meals to those in need at a time when hunger was aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Operating with about 300 volunteers across the food value-chain, the chefs use hotel and restaurant kitchens in the major cities, including Tshwane, taking surplus food and creating nutritious meals for people who would otherwise have gone without. Chefs with Compassion is a collaboration between the SA Chefs Association, Nosh Food Rescue NPC, Slow Food International, Chefs Alliance SA, and Strategic PR, and aims to make a positive impact on both food waste and hunger. How it works, explains Chef Coovashan “Coo” Pillay, executive chef at Protea Hotels, at an intimate event this week hosted at the residence of Russian Ambassador to South Africa Ilya Rogachev and his wife Elena Vysotskaya, is that they collaborate with farmers, markets, distributors retailers and others to transform produce that would otherwise have gone to waste into tasty and nourishing meals through the skills of a network of volunteer chefs.

He said that in South Africa more than 18 million people go to sleep hungry every night while 10 million tons of food is wasted each year, most of it ending up on landfills.

Lockdown meant many hotel and restaurant kitchens were closed but for the selfless chefs there was no rest as they redoubled their efforts to help the growing number of people in need.

So, what was Pillay and the SA Chef’s Association doing at the Russian Ambassador’s Pretoria home?

The embassy staff, assisted by Bryanston Auctioneers, offered some collectibles for sale to raise funds for this cause. Among the lots was wine blended by former ambassador, Mikhail Petrakov which auctioneer Jan Stekhoven said went down a treat.