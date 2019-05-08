DA Leader Mmusi Maimane and his mother Ethel Maimane after voting in Dobsonville. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - DA leader Mmusi Maimane has refused to entertain questions regarding the possibilities of his party forging a coalition with other political parties after the election results are announced. He told reporters outside a voting station at Capital Park Primary that his main focus was to make sure that more people turn out to vote.

Maimane was accompanying the DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga, who came to make his mark.

When asked if he would be open to enter into coalition talks at either the provincial or national government level, he said: "My brother let's get everybody to vote for the DA so that we can dictate the terms."

He repeated that the DA wanted enough votes to make sure it didn't have to rely on other parties for support.

"You are worried about who (we could get into coalition with). The ANC is going to split. It is finished that thing. We are not going to coalesce with people who are corrupt. Let's focus on the future.I am not here to comment about what people are saying. I am here to tell you straight up that let's make people turn up and vote for the DA so that we can dictate what happens," he said.

Msimanga said one of things he had learnt about coalitions was that political parties can't be found to be "half in and half out" of the arrangement.

"You can't have a coalition government when people are half in and half out. One of the things is that you need to be in and you need to be held to those decisions that are made. You need to be key and part of those decisions and take responsibilities of those decisions," he said.

