WATCH: Cosatu leads protest in Pretoria CBD against corruption, gender-based violence
Pretoria - Marchers have taken to the streets of Pretoria as part of a nationwide protest against state capture, corruption and gender-based violence.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) led the protest action that crossed and blocked several roads and intersections, and also made some brief stops outside government and municipal buildings.
The crowd grew exponentially with an influx of members affiliated with other orgnanisations like the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), South African Municipal Workers Union, Democratic Postal and Communications Union, and the South African Democratic Teachers Union.
Marching from Burgers Park to the National Treasury offices on Church Square, they also called on government to do right by all public servants and implement long awaited wage increases, including to community healthcare workers at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic fight.
The marchers held placards listing their grievances while moving through the CBD and also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take measures to ensure the plight of the people of his nation is heard.
They headed to the National Treasury’s office to hand over a memorandum and then they will move to Francis Baard Street to hand over a memorandum to the Department of Employment and Labour.
A convoy of police and traffic officers have been following the protestors across the Pretoria CBD as they bring traffic to a halt.
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the federation ensured that various smaller demonstrations would take place outside government buildings, premier offices and different police stations to call for swift action.
Pretoria News