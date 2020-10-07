WATCH: Cosatu leads protest in Pretoria CBD against corruption, gender-based violence

Pretoria - Marchers have taken to the streets of Pretoria as part of a nationwide protest against state capture, corruption and gender-based violence.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) led the protest action that crossed and blocked several roads and intersections, and also made some brief stops outside government and municipal buildings.

The crowd grew exponentially with an influx of members affiliated with other orgnanisations like the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), South African Municipal Workers Union, Democratic Postal and Communications Union, and the South African Democratic Teachers Union.

Marching from Burgers Park to the National Treasury offices on Church Square, they also called on government to do right by all public servants and implement long awaited wage increases, including to community healthcare workers at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic fight.

The marchers held placards listing their grievances while moving through the CBD and also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take measures to ensure the plight of the people of his nation is heard.