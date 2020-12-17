WATCH: Department of Health partners with cartoon character Noko Mashaba in Covid-19 safety campaign

Pretoria - The National Department of Health has joined hands with local cartoon character Noko Mashaba to help bring the message of continuing with Covid-19 safety protocols during the festive season. As the country prepares for the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Department of Health in collaboration with the Centre for Communications Impact, Clinton Health Access Initiative and other partners have launched a creative festive season campaign to remind the public that Covid-19 was still an everyday reality. Popo Maja, the National Health Department spokesperson, said through the campaign they were hoping to use the animation of Noko a sociopolitical satire created by a self-taught animator Jonas Lekganyane, to influence social behaviour change among South Africans. But most importantly to remind communities about the risky health behaviours that not only posed a threat to their lives but would also contribute to the resurgence of the virus. According to the department, the animation would bring the Covid-19 messaging from an instructional nature of communication to a more realistic and humourous tone.

With the creation of a character called the “Covid Creature” and its many minions, visually showing their mission to infect as many people as possible through the eyes of the cult favourite animation character, Noko Mashaba.

“This campaign will allow the government to tell Covid-19 related stories that are familiar with most people while illustrating the risk inherent in everyday scenarios in promotion of the easily available and commonly recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions to be observed by all citizens in order to minimise the risk of exposure to the virus.”

Maja said like many countries around the world, South Africa had survived the first wave of high Covid-19 infection, but the disease was still with us.

Over 5.8 million tests have been conducted with about 866 000 positive cases identified, and more than 23 450 lives had been lost to this fast-spreading deadly pandemic.

Maja said as the festive season started, the risk for infection continued to increase as people were expected to travel to different places including holiday destinations, travelling in both private and public transport such as buses and taxis.

Link to the first animation: https://twitter.com/HealthZA/status/1338921841327529988?s=20