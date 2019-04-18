Transport Minister Blade Nzimande advices motorist to follow the rules of the road. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Minister of Transport, Blade Nzimande, has urged motorists to drive with serious caution and follow the rules of the roads in reaching their Easter destinations. Nzimande handed over gift packages such as baby seats to motorists travelling with children without their designated seats at an Easter Road Safety Law Enforcement Activation at the Petroport on the N1 north.

He has also advised commuters travelling in public transport to be assertive when their drivers are driving recklessly.

"Please condemn speeding drivers, do not keep quiet when they are breaking the law because as commuters you have families that you are going to and you must arrive alive,"

He added that motorists must not drink alcohol and claim to road traffickers that they had hot cross buns.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Minister of Transport, Blade Nzimande speaks to the driver and passengers of a taxi on the N1 north. Picture: Thabo Madalane

"People must not hope that they are going to drink, get on to the road and when they are caught then they say: 'Oh sorry officer, all I had was a hot cross bun," Nzimande said.

Nzimande mentioned that if a motorist smells of alcohol, a traffic officer is allowed to take them in.

"If you smell of alcohol, traffic officers have a right to take you off the road and go and test you."

On the issue of truck drivers who are threatening to shut down major national roads due to unhappiness by the employment of foreign truck drivers in the country he said he has been advised by a security cluster that anyone planning to block the roads will be apprehended and their vehicles will be impounded.

Pretoria News