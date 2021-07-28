WATCH: EFF protest at Huis Herfsblaar retirement home demanding fair treatment of black staff

Pretoria - The regional EFF labour desk and scores of its members descended upon the Huis Herfsblaar retirement home in Queenswood, Pretoria today demanding the fair treatment of black staff members. The union indicated that they had come to the worker's aid as the employees at the old age home were forced to speak Afrikaans only and that the managerial positions and promotions were granted only to white candidates.

Labour desk leader Phillip Makwala alleged that menial jobs were reserved for only black employees, who were often voiceless and subjected to unfair disciplinary action whenever they spoke out. In fact, Makwala said disciplinary measures were only meted out to black employees.

Other issues he highlighted included how the home gave preference to white employees with regards to annual leave, while black employees were subjected to permanent victimisation from the management.

While the fighters were welcomed by employees at the home, white residents and members of the public from the area organised themselves and security companies to block the roads in the area, despite a heavy police presence.

A handful of residents alongside members of Bittereinders youth group also set up lookouts at various intersections on the streets across the area and even at the Queens Corner Shopping Centre to monitor the group gathering adjacent to the centre.

Chief Executive Officer James Black accepted the memorandum which the party demanded be attended to within seven days. The party demanded that the old age home comply with all the labour legislation particularly the Employment Equity Act and the national minimum wage.

Secondly, they demanded the immediate termination of contracts of the security company that had allegedly been used against employees for exercising their rights And lastly, they demanded open engagement with the employer on behalf of the employees on the basis of an alleged interdict against the three trade unions at Huis Herfsblaar.