WATCH: Emotional Tshwane police chief echoes concern of alcohol problem at memorial service for 3 metro cops killed in crash

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Tshwane Metro Police Department Chief Lieutenant-General Johanna Nkomo has called Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to see through the review of alcohol consumption. Nkomo was speaking at the memorial service of three metro officers who died in a head on collision during a pursuit. Nkomo who was overly emotional broke down several times before reiterating Mbalula’s call. “I wish the minister could see through the amendment of the rules and regulations regarding alcohol. This is unbearable. We have lost three of my youngest members that could have contributed positively towards the safety of the country and the residents of Tshwane,” she said. The three constables were Ndimafhi Edward Phaduline, Khathutshelo Mukwevho and Silas Marisane Phala and had served the department for five years.

Nkomo echoed Mbalula’s concern that SA has a problem with alcohol but cannot afford a ban.

“We are a country that cannot ban alcohol. We have to allow alcohol to be sold, but we must have strong regulations. Like in other countries, they take your licence away if you are intoxicated behind the wheel,” she said.

She said SA needs to address the “over-consumption” of alcohol before it is too late.

“It continues to kill our people on roads and everywhere. We must now put our heads together. When government acts, nobody is going to say it is unfair.”

Mbalula said amended regulations will ensure that drunk driving will result in imprisonment.

Friends, family members and colleagues gathered at the metro police headwaters under Covid-19 regulations to give a send-off to the fallen heroes.

Colleagues were lost for words as they did not know what to say or where to begin.

Meanwhile a survivor of the weekend crash that killed a motorist and three Tshwane metro police officers has been discharged from hospital.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle which was being tailed by police for erratic driving at 2am on Sunday.

The officers called for backup and were joined in the chase by three officers in a TMPD vehicle, before the fatal collision.

The circumstances around the crash are under investigation.

“I am told the lady has been discharged and is doing well at home.

“But again, what I have heard is that she is traumatised about what happened here,” said Tshwane metro police department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba

It’s understood the officers tried to stop the suspect after noticing he was driving recklessly along oncoming traffic.

In a bid to avoid arrest, he sped off, resulting in a head-on collision with on duty officers on the N4.

All three members and the driver died on the scene, while a woman who was in the suspect’s vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Pretoria News