WATCH: General Solly Shoke pleads for continued support of military

Pretoria - The former Chief of the South African Defence Force (SANDF) General Solly Shoke has continued to plead for the continued support of the military by urging the private sector to keep up its unwavering assistance to the women and men in uniform, amid trying times.

Shoke was speaking at a gathering organised to thank the sponsors of the Goodwill Parcel Project (GWPP) for deployed members of the force at the Royal Elephant Hotel and Conference Centre earlier today.

He said as the former head he was grateful for the manner in which the various companies had supported the project and their members for almost 20 years.

"There is nothing more encouraging when you are far away from home busy with your national duties than to know that there are people at home who appreciate what you do."

"Our soldiers and their families are always looking forward to your visits and the parcels that you give to them because sometimes when you give the mere gesture of giving means a lot to many of us and it's something the soldiers will never forget."

Shoke said the support of companies was important as the Defence force was going through a difficult period with the budget cuts and yet still expected to do more even under the strenuous circumstances.

The former head was referring to the announcement made by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula during her budget speech that there would be a reduction of over R15 billion in the medium-term expenditure framework for the department.

"There is no economy that grows in an unsafe environment and as we move into the rest of the continent we should also take advantage of these new businesses with the knowledge that you are safe because of the presence of our members."

