WATCH: ’Generations: The Legacy’ creator Mfundi Vundla, wife get Covid-19 vaccine jabs

Pretoria - The creator of South Africa’s most popular soapie “Generations: The Legacy” Mfundi Vundla and his wife Karen received their Covid-19 vaccine jabs at Sammy Marks Square in Pretoria.

The two of them put smiles on the faces of nurses and other people who came for their jabs when they arrived as part of popular figures mobalising the rest of society to participate in the mass vaccination programme being rolled out.

The Vundla’s received their jabs around the same time as another senior citizen public figure, former minister of finance Trevor Manuel who received his jab in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, in the Gauteng campaign driven by Premier David Makhura.

Mfundi Vundla and his wife joined numerous elderly citizens who arrived early in the CBD to register and get vaccinated following the clarion call by the government for elderly members of society who are more likely to fall ill from coronavirus to begin receiving vaccinations.

He said: “I just received my first jab of the vaccine for Covid-19 and my second jab is on June 9 and I encourage all the people 60 years and older to come and get vaccinated because it is important for themselves, their families and for the country.

“It is not painful and the staff are very friendly, informative and helpful. There is really not a problem in the centre and I hope everybody who is eligible comes. This is going to keep them protected until we beat this pandemic.”

Vundla also made a call to all young people in the country to refrain from going to super-spreader events like parties and bashes that have proven to be one of the problems in spreading the coronavirus.

He said: “We are entering a third wave. It could be more severe than the others so it is important for young people to hold off on their excitement to go to parties because that could set us back. There is a whole life you have to lead, do not cut it short because of a party.”

Mvundla also sent a message to all the artists who have been negatively affected by the lockdown’s impact on the economy and encouraged them to err more on the side of caution just long enough until the coronavirus is defeated.

“The pandemic affected everybody and there is a lot of unemployment, a lot of retrenchments and my plea is that we must hold on because this thing is not going to last forever. There will come a time when it is defeated. Let us hold on as artists.”

Karen Vundla said she urges senior citizens to receive their jab because the fear of contracting coronavirus is much worse than the fear of receiving a jab.

