WATCH: Gomorrah residents march to Hercules police station accuse cops of corruption

Pretoria - Angry residents of Gomorrah Informal Settlement took to the streets of Pretoria West marching to Hercules police station demanding equal attention and treatment for their community.

The crowd that held placards and slowed down traffic on the busy Van der Hoff Road as they burst into songs demanding the police station pull up its socks and execute its mandate.

They accused the police station's officers of over indulging in bribes, corruption and neglecting the impoverished Gomorrah community and focusing on criminals who use money to get away with wrongdoing.

The community said it was about time the Hawks came in to investigate the police station to expose the rot and eliminate all rotten apples who have been using state vehicles to wander around advancing corruption agendas instead of arresting criminals.

Police officers cordoned off the police station to limit their proximity after working with the Tshwane metro police to ensure the crowd stayed within restrictions and regulations of their legal march.

Community leaders Popi Phetla and Boshielo Elmond of Malusi Section 1 said Gomorrah was a safe heaven for criminals who have befriended the police officers and claim to have the money to buy the police.

Elmond said: "We have so many unresolved and unattended cases in Gomorrah and we have come across information that the officers have been accepting bribes to abandon the cases and tear up documents.

"We are here to say enough is enough and we want the Minister of Police Bheki Cele to come here and deal with this police station and get rid of the officers whom we know for working with gangsters from our informal settlement.