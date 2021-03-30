WATCH: Hammanskraal’s Jubilee Hospital now a training ground for doctors

Pretoria - The Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, has not only expanded its services but also broken the old apartheid infrastructure spatial planning to become a clinical training platform of note for upcoming doctors.

This was according to Dr Sipho Senabe who said even though the hospital was accredited as a level 1 hospital, the new enhancements made it a firm contender to the benefit of the community of Hammanksraal and the medical fraternity overall.

The hospital unveiled its new ward, a brand new CT scan (computerised tomography) and a training skills lab to be utilised by medical students from Sefakho Makgatho Health Sciences University and other medical colleges.

The hospitals Acting CEO Dr Olebogeng Modise said the addition of 300 beds to the hospitals existing 551-bed capacity meant it was growing not only in terms of size but in offering more services to the community.

Modise said with the addition of the new ward it meant the hospital could admit more trauma patients, with the CT scan to help them deal with the trauma cases quicker than they were able to do in the past.