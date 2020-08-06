WATCH: Investigators exhume bones from Olievenhoutbosch yard

Pretoria – Police forensic investigators and members of the K9 unit have begun the exhumation of bones from an Olievenhoutbosch yard where three people were allegedly killed and buried. This comes after the police arrested four suspects after the youngest suspect, 17, confessed to having worked with the adults to murder the three people and hide their bodies in shallow graves. Spokesperson for the police Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said forensic investigators have already come across some bones but would still need to verify forensically the bones are human. She said it would be immature to say on record that the bones are human bones and would rather they confirm such information once investigations have confirmed that to be fact.

She said the digging started early in the morning and there was no telling how long the police could dig for as they are following a confession to search for the bones of three people, who are said to have been buried at different stages since 2017.

The community has been gathering and blocking two sides of the gravel road watching the police using sniffer dogs to try and find all the bones buried underground.

The suspects arrested include the mother of the teenager who confessed, her boyfriend, a tenant in the yard, and the boy who struggled to keep the secret.

The bodies are believed to belong to the woman's elderly boyfriend and owner of the yard, who was allegedly the first to die.

Second, it was her other son who was struggling to keep the secret within the family, and lastly the woman's other boyfriend.

This is the boyfriend she was seeing when the crime allegedly happened – not the current boyfriend who was arrested with her for allegedly having knowledge of the crime.

Pretoria News