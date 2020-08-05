WATCH: One dead several wounded in shoot-out at Tshwane District Hospital

Pretoria - Five people, including three police officers and two suspects, have been shot near the Tshwane District Hospital in what appears to be a taxi violence-related issue. One suspect was fatally wounded while 10 more suspects were arrested at the scene. The shoot-out took place on Dr Savage Road in front of the Pathological Services gates. According to police national spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, a provincial task team that investigates taxi violence was on a intelligence-driven operation where they were tracing a suspect, which led them to the street where the shoot-out took place. “When police tried to intercept the suspect as well at three other cars he was with, the suspects started shooting at the police and they then fired back,” she said.

Peters said four unlicensed firearms along with ammunition was found at the scene.

Gauteng provincial health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the incident happened in the vicinity of the forensic pathology services opposite the hospital. Kekana said they were still awaiting further details.

Best Care Emergency services spokesperson Xander Loubser, who was on the scene, told Pretoria News that two police officers were being airlifted to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

“I am on the roof of the hospital waiting for the helicopter to land and transport the police officers to Milpark.

“I can confirm that more than five people have been shot and there are some fatalities, but the scene is too chaotic to give an exact number of deaths or injured now,” said Loubser.

