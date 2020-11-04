WATCH: Protest over corpse with maggots by Forum 4 Service Delivery halts operations at Dikwena Funeral Parlour

Pretoria - Members of the Forum 4 Service Delivery halted operations at Dikwena Funeral Parlour demanding the business apologise for allegedly delivering a decomposed body with maggots for burial.

The group refused people going in or going out of the Soshanguve offices in Block AA demanding management to "get off their high horse" and apologise to the Ngobeni family and the community at large.

The crowd caused a stir at the entrance, refusing to listen to management representative Kelebogile Dikoba whom they have described as arrogant in how she engaged with them prior to the protest.

However, Dikoba, told Pretoria News that she wanted to explain to them that the business did the best it could do with the body and the Department of Health was also aware of the situation.

"We cannot say much at this stage to either the media or the community. We are actually waiting for the officials from the department to come and explain what happened. That's what I wanted to tell them. The department knows about this matter," said Dikoba before leaving the premises through an alternative exit.

Kgothatso Ramautswa said the community and forum were upset because after the funeral parlour delivered the body they did not engage properly with the family and leaders who tried to intervene.

He said: "What upset us was that the mortuary saw that the deceased had maggots but they did not even inform the family or tell them not to open the coffin.

"We are Africans, after seeing him like that the family needed to have a cleansing ceremony and as part of compensation they wanted the funeral parlour to pay for it, but they were threatened and intimidated with lawyers.