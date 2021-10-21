WATCH: Refurbished Pilditch Stadium sees Tshwane sporting community in high spirits

Pretoria - The sporting community in Tshwane were in high spirits about the future of sports in the capital as the City of Tshwane officially launched the newly refurbished Pilditch Stadium. Plans to refurbish the multipurpose facility located on the corner of Maltzan and Soutter Street next to the Pretoria showgrounds complex have been in progress for the past three years since the City announced its plans.

Executive Mayor Randall Williams said the rebirth of one of the City's greatest assets was a significant milestone that had to be commended for the administration and for all sports enthusiasts. Williams said although plans to relaunch the stadium had been in the making for the past three years meaning the facility had to be temporarily closed, he was delighted with the final outcome. "The temporary closure of this facility was necessary to upgrade the stadium to new heights ensuring that it becomes a world-class facility that we can all be proud of."

"Unlike what we have seen in recent times in other parts of the country with their so-called 'stadium upgrades' in the City of Tshwane things are done differently. The upgrades to Pilditch Stadium are extensive and we are happy to showcase this facility to the public." A new irrigation system on the inner field and embankments, refurbished VIP area, upgrades to the long jump pits and pavilion and safety fences around the athletics track were fitted to the tune of R34 million. The stadium’s biggest highlight, however, is a synthetic athletics and training track that according to Williams met international standards and was certified by the International Association of Athletics Federations.