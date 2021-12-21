WATCH: Search on for man caught on camera steering car from roof on Moloto Road

Betty Moleya Pretoria - The identity of the driver recorded driving while hanging out of the car window along the Moloto Road outside Tshwane last week, has not yet been identified.

In the 31-second video clip, the car can be seen going in and out of the lane, while the driver climbs on to the top of the car roof, and only gets back inside the car when a truck approaches in an opposite direction. The driver, of the red SUV, can also be seen opening his arms up in the air while on top of the roof of the car with a Gauteng registration plate number. The video has gone viral, with people condemning the reckless behaviour of the driver, and calling for him to be arrested and held accountable for the reckless driving.

Road Management Traffic Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said investigations were under way and they were confident that they will be able to arrest, and hold the driver accountable. “We are following a strong lead. We urge the public to report such reckless conduct to relevant authorities.

“Drivers are warned that reckless and inconsiderate driving is unacceptable. Anyone caught behaving in this manner will face immediate consequences,” said Zwane. The driver will be charged with reckless and negligent driving, he added. In terms of the law, reckless and negligent driving occurs when a driver fails to use reasonable care while operating a motor vehicle, which can lead to personal injuries to other people and/or damage to one or more motor vehicles. The Department of Transport and other organisations that raise awareness about reckless behaviour on the road, have been reminding motorists and pedestrians to obey the rules of the road, especially this festive season.

Motorists are being warned that traffic law enforcement will be intensified during the peak travel period, and all road users are called on to take responsibility and assist in the effort to reduce road crashes, injuries and fatalities on the roads. Moloto Road, as the R573 road which connects Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Limpopo is called, is a notoriously dangerous road, fraught with accidents. Unsafe, old infrastructure and road surfaces, as well as narrow roads have been blamed for consistent fatal accidents, as have the exhaustion of drivers – especially bus drivers, who drive the length of the road ferrying commuters in their thousands, from before sunrise to well after dusk.