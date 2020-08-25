WATCH: Staff at Mediclinic Mediforum praised for work during coronavirus

Pretoria - This morning, as frontline staff of nurses, doctors and support staff, changed shift at Mediclinic Mediforum hospital in Arcadia, they were visited by members of the Methodist church, Pretoria central branch, who praised them for putting in the work they have been doing during Covid-19. Saying they had to keep in mind how important their role at this time was, Graeme Mercer from the church said they were there as the voice of the community, to pay gratitude. "You have shown commitment to the cause, much in the same way Jesus did," he said. Healthcare workers were extremely important, more so now that people needed care: "You continue to provide hope, while you too face the real risk of infection," he said. And between song and dance of appreciation, the staff were also praised for their resilience by the hospital itself, with General Manager Johan Verwey saying they had to remember, at all times, to protect themselves and their colleagues, in order to better serve the community.

He said: "I am proud of you. I am also proud to say, of 400 staff only 87 have been infected, and only 7, as we speak, have not come back to work."

He encouraged them to continue observing the regulations - of always being in their Personal Protective Clothing when in hospital, keeping the required distance and taking care of patients and families the best way they knew.

"Walking through the hospital and seeing you work tirelessly leaves me in tears," he said, to the staff who, even though some had just come off their shift, danced to the popular Jerusalema song, to show that they too kept with the trends.

