WATCH: Students at Pretoria West police station want action from cops after alleged rape

Students from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University flocked to Pretoria West police station demanding that the police intensify their action following the alleged rape of a female student last Sunday.

They were joined by members of their management, staff and other students from the Tshwane University of Technology as they brought WF Nkomo Street to a halt.

They said a student was robbed, pulled into the bushes and raped by two men in Pretoria West.

The police have not convinced them that they were determined to prevent such incidents from happening again.

They told station commander Michell Toohey that they wanted more police visibility around student accommodation and more action to curb this gender-based violence that has become a common problem in the tertiary education sector.

Residency manager at Tshwane Varsity Lodge Remofilwe Poeng said it was saddening that one of their student tenants was raped in the bushes off Frans Soff Avenue, despite willingly giving the suspect her bank card and pin.

"We are very worried as students and the Pretoria West community, in particular Phillip Nel Park, given the fact that we have been alerting police about these drastically increasing incidents with no solution or intervention from the police," she said.

They said police visibility was non-existent in the area, to a point whereby they felt like the police station only existed for the mere fact of certifying documents and signing affidavits.