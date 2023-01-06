Watch this space, says Ramaphosa on Cabinet reshuffle

Bloemfontein - Watch this space. These were the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa when asked about the imminent Cabinet reshuffle. Ramaphosa was re-elected ANC president following the party’s 55th elective conference, which began at Nasrec in December and concluded in Bloemfontein in the early hours of yesterday morning.

He was speaking during the ANC Presidential Golf Day at the Bloemfontein Golf Club, hosted as part of the party’s 111th anniversary celebrations held in the Free State capital. Ramaphosa is forced to reshuffle after key Cabinet ministers were not elected into the national executive committee (NEC) at the first leg of the conference late last month at Nasrec. Ramaphosa emerged victorious for his second term, beating Dr Zweli Mkhize for the position.

Among those ministers not included in the NEC are Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande, Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor, all of whom may have to be replaced by new members of the NEC. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula would also have to step down from his position as Minister of Transport because his new position is full-time. Other close allies of Ramaphosa that were also excluded include Derek Hanekom, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Tony Yengeni, and former policy chief Jeff Radebe. Even Deputy President David Mabuza was excluded from the NEC.

Responding to a media question about the reshuffle after his tee-off on the greens during the fundraiser golf day, Ramaphosa said the public should “relax” and “watch this space”. “I knew you were going to ask that question. That is the most prominent thing in your thoughts. You must obliterate that and wait for the moment where the president would have applied his mind… and stop asking when is that going to happen. “Just know that the president will apply his mind… and as always will come back to the nation and tell you what is going to happen… so relax, have a cup of coffee and just sit back and watch this space.”

Although it is not clear how much was raised at the event, members of the business community linked to the ANC coughed out millions to play on the same field as the president and the new leadership of the party. To tee-off with Ramaphosa cost R350 000, while playing with ministers or premiers cost R75 000. Playing with provincial executive committee (PEC) cost R50 000 and regional executive committee (REC) members R20,000, while individuals paid R10 000. Addressing the golfers, Ramaphosa said it was a day of joy.

“It's a pleasure to be at the birthplace of the ANC and relax with business leaders of the ANC. it's a day of joy… it's a day for you to know the ANC. I have not played golf for over a year,” Ramaphosa said. He was referring to Bloemfontein, the founding city of the ANC in 1912, and the party holding its 2023 birthday celebration in the same city. A businessman who had paid R50 000 to play golf on the same pitch as the president said the reason for his participation was to network.

“It's a way for us to give back and network with people of this glorious organisation. We hope to have a word or two with the leaders of the organisation so that we all benefit from the relationship,” he said. Even the MK veterans league were participating. Enoch Muiseng Mashoba, who is the chairperson of database verification of the military veterans, said: “We are here to support the golf day of the ANC as part of raising funds for the party… we are not here to benefit individually but for the party as a collective.”