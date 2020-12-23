WATCH: Those responsible for party on Mabopane highway will be brought to book, warns Fikile Mbalula

Pretoria - Young people captured on camera partying and disregarding lockdown regulations on the Mabopane highway will be traced and brought to book, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said. Mbalula said he was appalled by the behaviour of the group which blocked the road with vehicles to drink and party in defiance of safety protocols. He said he was disappointed by the trending videos, which showed revellers gathered and partying with scant regard for Covid-19 safety protocols and lockdown regulations. In one video, a large number of young people parked on the roadside and medians, seemingly drinking and partying and having a good time. Passing motorists opened their windows to record the action along the stretch of road. The other showed the group holding bottles of liquor. They were not wearing masks and were shouting and playing loud music from their cars.

The people taking the videos could be heard in the background saying President Cyril Ramaphosa would impose a harder lockdown because of such behaviour.

A disappointed Mbalula on Tuesday said: “We are equally appalled by video clips of disgraceful behaviour by young people, in what is referred to as a ’dinho convoy’ along the R80 Mabopane Highway into the Daspoort tunnel, who were partying, drinking and blocking the road in large numbers.

“These dastardly acts invariably end in tragedy ... This conduct is unacceptable, and our law enforcement authorities will show no mercy towards people who turn our roads into party spots and disregard either the rules of the road or the Covid-19 regulations.”

People commenting on social media said the behaviour of those people was disgraceful and an indication of how poorly mannered society had become.

Lawrence Letsie posted another video on social media of some of the youngsters injured after a vehicle in the convoy crashed.

Most respondents condemned the large group for their irresponsible behaviour.

