WATCH: Titans Cricket launch #IAMCHAMPION campaign to address transgressions of past

Pretoria - In light of allegations made against Titans Cricket during the recently concluded Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) Hearings, the organisation has launched the #IAMCHAMPION campaign, to start the process of addressing the transgressions of the past. "The conversations coming out of the SJN Hearings have revealed the deep hurt that lives all over our cricket," Titans Cricket CEO, Dr Jacques Faul said.

"We have listened and taken responsibility and remorse for our unwitting actions and words, and want to commit to a zero tolerance for injustice, inequality and racism," Faul explained. The campaign will see Titans Cricket selling #IAMCHAMPION wristbands, with all proceeds going to the Sky Blues Trust. The wristbands will be available on the Titans website (https://www.titans.co.za/sky-blues-trust/) and at the Cricket Shop at SuperSport Park for R40.

Titans players will also wear wristbands throughout the 2021/2022 season. Titans Cricket wants to build a community of role models, as part of their responsibility as custodians of the game. "This wristband is not a plaster to calm over the hurt that so many players and administrators have felt, but it is a constant reminder to each of us to be better South Africans to each other, conscious of how hurtful our words and actions can be," Faul added.