WATCH: Tshwane disconnects water, electricity at Prasa due to R28.5m debt

Pretoria - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) headquarters in Hatfield had its water and electricity disconnected this morning for being more than R28.5 million in arrears on its municipal bills. Tshwane Executive Mayor Randall Williams was escorted by members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department when he led plumbers and electricians to the offices to disconnect the meters.

The debt is a consolidation of numerous buildings and facilities belonging to Prasa in Tshwane but the City opted to only disconnect the headquarters in Tshwane to convince top management to settle their bill. He said it was irresponsible for such an important organ of state to have so many buildings that it could not keep track of them, but somehow expected to have running water and electricity at all times.

Some senior officials who wished not to be named tried to negotiate with Williams and his team but failed to convince them against what they came to do. Williams told the officials that he was not there to negotiate because the City was not taken seriously when it kept sending letters of demand. He said this would motivate management to get off their seats and make payment and only then will the City reconnect their services.

[MUST WATCH] #Prasa services have been disconnected, they owe the City R28 million. Clients are advised to make payment arrangements on time to avoid disconnections. #TshwaneYaTima @tshwane_mayor pic.twitter.com/vhOOp95nsM — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 17, 2022 The City has been on an aggressive campaign to recoup R17 billion owed to the municipality by government departments, commercial properties, embassies and homeowners. No more free lunch in Tshwane. Prasa disconnected. You use our services, you MUST pay! #TshwaneYaTima pic.twitter.com/Dg7UNwNHK7 — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 17, 2022 Williams said the City had already collected R500 million and more businesses were coming forward to settle their bills.