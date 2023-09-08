Water outage hits Soshanguve residents again despite assurances

Pretoria - Residents in some parts of Soshanguve were left disappointed because of another water outage on Wednesday despite an assurance from Rand Water and City of Tshwane that they would ensure consistent water supply in the municipality. Many blamed the municipality for the constant water outages, often without prior notification.

Some of the affected areas were Block AA, L, VV, UU and WW, where residents aired their frustration over lack of water after their taps ran dry. One of them, Mufuniwa Nthambe Gabara, said: “The DA-led council is forever violating the constitutional rights of residents in Tshwane, especially the people of Soshanguve, by failing to provide them with clean drinking water.” Another resident said the affected areas experienced water supply interruption five times in less than two months.

“I’m not saying politicians should go open closed valves. I’m saying this sabotage is ruining faith in the municipality. Soshanguve, Pretoria North, Mooikloof, Silver Lakes and even Arcadia didn't have water.” Others pleaded with the municipality to repair water infrastructure in Soshanguve as a long-lasting solution to prevent unexpected water cuts. The water outage was experienced on the same day the City and Rand Water issued a joint media statement in which they announced their partnership to ensure consistent water supply to residents.

In the statement, both entities said an increase in water demand as a result of high temperatures and high water consumption had put a strain on their water supply systems. They both agreed on interim and urgent water conservation and water demand management mechanisms to ensure sustainable provision of water in Tshwane. “Equally and jointly, the City and Rand Water are implementing resolutions agreed upon at the meeting that was held on September 3 between the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, the city and Rand Water.

“The resolution was that the City of Tshwane and Rand Water will, based on demand and supply, increase water volumes in key holding reservoirs to ensure long-term provision of water in Tshwane amid high water consumption,” they said. The resolutions, according to them, were implemented from Tuesday night. On Wednesday Utility Services MMC Themba Fosi reiterated the City’s commitment to addressing water leaks.