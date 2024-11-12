Water restored to parts of Tshwane following power trip at Palmiet pump station

Residents in most parts of the City of Tshwane were forced to queue up for water during the weekend after their areas were hit by water outages because of a power trip at Rand Water’s Palmiet Pump Station last week. The affected areas were Olievenhoutbosch, Lotus Gardens, Thatchfield, parts of Soshanguve, Atteridgeville, Laudium and parts of Mabopane.

While some residents were yesterday still complaining about water shortages, most areas such as Mabopane Block C and The Reeds reported that water has been restored. Roaming water tankers were dispatched to affected areas in an effort to alleviate their plight and residents were urged to use water sparingly to avoid a complete collapse of the system. The City reported steady improvements in water levels at reservoirs while residents in Soshanguve expressed frustration over lack of water tankers.

DA spokesperson for Utility Services, Themba Fosi, who conducted an oversight in Atteridgeville, noted frustration among residents, particularly those with weddings and funerals. He said the importance of water is critical in clinics, in schools and hospitals. According to him, the frustration from the community was also because of lack of communication from the City regarding the estimated restoration time for water supply.

On Sunday, the City assured residents that Rand Water continues with work on the Hartebeesthoek supply line. Mayor Nasiphi Moya said: “The line harbours a lot of air and intense work continues on it. Worthy to note is that the work is yielding positive results. Hartbeeshoek Reservoir supplies water to reservoirs in Soshanguve, Mabopane and Ga-Rankuwa.” She said the Soshanguve L reservoir was showing signs of increasing, which was an improvement against the challenge of consumption while the distribution network is not fully pressured yet.